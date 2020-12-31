Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 972,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 80.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 137,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

