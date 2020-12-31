BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.48 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $24,337.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.