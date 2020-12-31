AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $396,930.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

AnimalGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

