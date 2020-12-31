Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $56.44 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Civic has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $56.44 million and $7.45 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02033326 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.