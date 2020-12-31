BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Tops $4,060.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $4,060.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00541450 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000857 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

