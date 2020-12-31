Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 1,307,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,737. The company has a market cap of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

