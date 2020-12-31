Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $534.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,228,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

