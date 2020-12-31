BASIC (BASIC) One Day Volume Hits $1.42 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.49 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00128167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00564389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00306736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00085321 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars.

