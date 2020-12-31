Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.13. 338,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 363,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opera by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

