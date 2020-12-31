SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Up 14.2%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s stock price rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 3,466,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,551% from the average daily volume of 130,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

