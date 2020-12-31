Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 19.3%

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shot up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.47. 3,514,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,824,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

