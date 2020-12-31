Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.01

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 6954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Atos alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.