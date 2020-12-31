-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 214,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,761. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $86,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.