Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 71594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.10 million, a P/E ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

