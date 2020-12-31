Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report $189.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.80 million. Chegg posted sales of $125.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $628.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.40 million to $630.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $778.60 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $783.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,556,418. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,061. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -455.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

