Bytom Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $74.47 million and $8.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,645,457,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,172,244 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

