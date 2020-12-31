Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.56 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $5.48 or 0.00018865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00274777 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,580,016 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

