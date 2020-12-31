TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $64.47 million and $949,338.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00180993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00560641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00304015 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00084705 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 70,540,189,575 coins and its circulating supply is 70,539,460,467 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

