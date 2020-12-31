$0.10 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 1,697,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,455. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 149.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50,853 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

