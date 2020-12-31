$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $44.09. 2,026,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 439.70, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.