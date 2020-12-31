El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

