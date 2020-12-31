Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post $52.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $220.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.99 million, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

PEBO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.09. 29,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,534. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

