Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $213.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $216.83 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $834.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.70.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total value of $15,053,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,964,810. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $452.25. 367,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.72. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

