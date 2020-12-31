Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $213.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $216.83 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $834.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.70.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total value of $15,053,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,964,810. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,454,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $452.25. 367,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.72. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.