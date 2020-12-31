BetProtocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $862,285.47 and approximately $191,249.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00180993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00560641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00304015 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00084705 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

