Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $7.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Harvest Capital Credit traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.56. 127,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 33,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.