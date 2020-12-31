MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,057 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,877,000 after acquiring an additional 925,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 549,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,939. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

