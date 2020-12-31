Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post $115.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.96 million to $125.34 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $430.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $450.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $631.23 million, with estimates ranging from $573.21 million to $777.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE CGC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,248. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,183 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 65,876 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

