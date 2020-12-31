CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178,056.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $178,056.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.02014962 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

