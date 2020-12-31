SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $87,692.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.02014962 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

