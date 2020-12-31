DogeCash (DOGEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,060.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. DogeCash has a market cap of $124,279.73 and $14,060.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00155015 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001899 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,773,333 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

