Fireball Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Fireball has a market capitalization of $35,524.74 and approximately $43.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00006053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00199733 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00443782 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,146 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

