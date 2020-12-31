Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 159,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,663. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.