Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck Purchases 3,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $15,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at $113,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Beyond Air stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 227,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

