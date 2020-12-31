Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 43,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 121,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

