Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 20,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 243,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

About Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.