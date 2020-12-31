Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.79. 46,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 37,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

