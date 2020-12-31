Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.73. 20,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 47,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

