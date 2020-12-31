Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10,892.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

