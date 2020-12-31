PCHAIN (PI) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $95,690.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,647,022 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

