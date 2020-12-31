Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post $8.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.39. 385,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

