$0.02 EPS Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020


Wall Street analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 1,292,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

