Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells 7,875 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $19,819.79.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 284,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

