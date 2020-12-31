Donald Gayhardt Sells 15,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,279.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

CURO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 336,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

