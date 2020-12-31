Donald Gayhardt Sells 15,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,279.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23.
- On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $126,750.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
CURO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 336,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
CURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.