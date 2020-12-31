8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
EGHT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 760,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.83. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
