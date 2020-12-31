8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EGHT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 760,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.83. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,399,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,924.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.