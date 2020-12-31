Iii Gates William Henry Sells 36,796 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,007,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,470,472,623.12.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$139.94. 1,101,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.46. The company has a market cap of C$99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

