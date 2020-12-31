Andrew R. Heyer Sells 39,528 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Lovesac stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 266,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,148. The firm has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of -345.62 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.