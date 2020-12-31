Andrew R. Heyer Sells 39,528 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,778,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Lovesac stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 266,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,148. The firm has a market cap of $632.69 million, a PE ratio of -345.62 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,322,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,839,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

