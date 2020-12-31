KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Trading Down 1.8%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.19 and last traded at $45.19. Approximately 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

