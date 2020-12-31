Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading Down 3.7%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

