Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading Up 4.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 90,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 35,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.