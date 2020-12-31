Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.02. 42,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 41,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Amex Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

